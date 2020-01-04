Two English Premier League sides, Southampton and Bournemouth, have joined the race to sign Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere, UK newspaper Daily Mail claims.

The 23-year-old Le Havre striker is leading the top scorers’ chart in the French second-tier division with 17 goals from 19 games, and his form is attracting interest from some top clubs across Europe.

The publication says Kadewere is, however, keen to test himself in the Premier League. He has also been linked with Crystal Palace.

Other teams reportedly keeping tabs on the player include French top-flight sides Lyon and Marseille, La Liga club Real Valladolid and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

