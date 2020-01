Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s Engish Premier League side Aston Villa have been eliminated from the FA Cup after they were beaten 1-2 by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Two brilliant goals from Anthony Knockaert and Harry Arter sealed Villa’s fate in the oldest football competition while they got theirs from Anwar El Ghazi.

Marvelous Nakamba started in midfield for the Dean Smith-coached side on an afternoon when many of the regulars were rested.

