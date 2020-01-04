Ronald Pfumbidzai will miss another Bloemfontein Celtic game due to a groin problem, the club has confirmed.

The full-back did not feature against AmaZulu before the Christmas break and will not be available for selection in this afternoon’s league encounter versus Orlando Pirates.

Pfumbidzai has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the 25-year old’s expected date of return is still unknown.

Comments

comments