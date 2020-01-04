Ronald Pfumbidzai will miss another Bloemfontein Celtic game due to a groin problem, the club has confirmed.
The full-back did not feature against AmaZulu before the Christmas break and will not be available for selection in this afternoon’s league encounter versus Orlando Pirates.
— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) January 4, 2020
Pfumbidzai has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season.
Meanwhile, the 25-year old’s expected date of return is still unknown.