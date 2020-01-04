FC Platinum interim coach Lizwe Sweswe will remain in charge for at least until the Champions League game against Al Ahly next week.

Hendrik Pieter de Jongh was expected to take over at the start of the month after he came on board as the substantive coach.

His appointment is now likely to be officially confirmed by the club soon after the Champions League tie scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium.

“A formal announcement will be done after the Al Ahly match regarding any possible additions to our technical line up and as such for now the status quo will remain,” club spokesperson Chido Chizondo told the Chronicle.

FC Platinum, meanwhile, remain the only side without a point in Group B while the other three teams – Al Ahly, Etoile du Sahel and Al Hilal – are all on six points.

