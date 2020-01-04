Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United revived their ABSA Premiership title hopes courtesy of an entertaining 2-1 victory over log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The clash had the ingridients of a thriller and certainly lived up to expectations with end to staff displayed by both teams.

SuperSport took an early lead in the first half through Bradley Grobler, who headed in at the back post. That goal seperated the two sides at the break.

A minute into the second stanza, Chiefs were awarded a somewhat questionable penalty when a SuperSport defender was adjudged to have handled in the box. Daniel Cardoso made no mistake from 12 yards to draw Amakhosi level.

Substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza sealed the three points for Matsatsntsa, when he finished off a Kudakwashe Mahachi pass in the 62nd minute.

SuperSport now trail Chiefs by 8 points and are still with a mathematical chance of winning the title.

