Highlanders are reportedly targeting a number of players including three from Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn striker Obadia Tarumbwa who once had two spells at the Bulawayo giants before.

According to Sunday News, Chiefs trio of goalkeeper David Bizabani, defender Marlvin Mkolo and hard running striker Farau Matare is on Bosso radar.

The players are said to be joining the club anytime soon.

Tarumbwa, 34, who spent the last campaign on loan at Division One side Telen Vision could be used to strengthen the attack as Prince Dube is likely to depart.

Dube has been linked with a move to China, and has been on trials at an unnamed club for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Highlanders could lose more stars including MacClive Phiri and midfielder Denzel Khumalo who are both out of contract.

