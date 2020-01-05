Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has broken silence regarding reports that the defending ABSA Premiership champions are interested in signing usettled Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona.

The 29-year-old Musona, who is no stranger to South African football after succesful years at Kaizer Chiefs previously, is reportedly going to be shown the exit door at his current team, Belgian side Anderlecht, where he has struggled for game time.

There were reports this week that Sundowns are one of the many teams to have shown interest in capturing the ‘Smilling Assasin’ and even though Mosimane could neither confirm nor deny if that is true, he did confirm he would love to have Musona in his squad.

“Yes of course why not if he (Musona) is available, Mosimane told South African publication Far Post. “He is the kind of player that I would take because I know he scores goals and he’s a fighter, you know he is like Khama Billiat – he’s strong, his attitude is right, he’s a good player so if we can get him yes why not I would like to have him,” he added.

Comments

comments