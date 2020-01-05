SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has explained his decision, which was regarded by some as a ‘tactical masterplan’ in yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium.

With his side leading 1-0 at the interval, the Zimbabwean coach took off goal Sipho Mbule and replaced him with Thamsanqa Gabuza, who went on to score the winner.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the game, Tembo explained his decision.

“Today wasn’t a Sipho Mbule kind of game. We wanted to play high up, that is why we had to sacrifice him because he is not that kind of a player.”

“It was a tactical decision, we had to bring in Gabuza, we knew we would always have him in the back pocket so that he can change the dimension of our attack,” explained Tembo

Comments

comments