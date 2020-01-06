Leicester City and Young Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe has been nominated for December’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.
The Zimbabwean is one of the six players to be nominated for the accolade.
He scored from the spot in City’s 2-1 league victory over Everton and featured in the 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers .
Elsewhere, he netted a brace in the 3-1 cup victory over Doncaster Rovers and was part of the team that beat Villarreal B in the Premier League International Cup.
The winner of the award will be announced on Friday 10 January
Nominees for EPL 2 PLayer of the Month
Peter Gwargis, Brighton & Hove Albion
Louie Sibley, Derby County
Morgan Whittaker, Derby County
Admiral Muskwe, Leicester City
Tahith Chong, Manchester United
Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough