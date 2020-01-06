Leicester City and Young Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe has been nominated for December’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

The Zimbabwean is one of the six players to be nominated for the accolade.

He scored from the spot in City’s 2-1 league victory over Everton and featured in the 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers .

Elsewhere, he netted a brace in the 3-1 cup victory over Doncaster Rovers and was part of the team that beat Villarreal B in the Premier League International Cup.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday 10 January

Nominees for EPL 2 PLayer of the Month
Peter Gwargis, Brighton & Hove Albion
Louie Sibley, Derby County
Morgan Whittaker, Derby County
Admiral Muskwe, Leicester City
Tahith Chong, Manchester United
Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Video: Muskwe brace helps Leicester move to 2nd in EPL 2
  2. Admiral Muskwe continues to shine for Leicester U-23
  3. Muskwe doubtful for clash against Somalia
  4. Pasuwa targets Leicester youngster for Warriors