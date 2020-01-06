FC Platinum have unveiled Hendrik Pieter de Jongh as the new substantive coach.

The gaffer is replacing Norman Mapeza who left the club in September 2019. He was at Highlanders last season but decided against sigining a new contract despite a successful short spell which saw him winning the Chibuku Super Cup and finishing on number six following a disastrous start to the campaign.

Speaking at his unveiling, the Dutchman said: “I feel happy to be here at FC Platinum. Everything here is professional both on and outside the pitch.”

When asked about his targets at the club, he said: “I’m looking for a long term success but we can’t get it today. It’s not easy but we will go for it.”

Lizwe Sweswe who has been taking charge of the team on an interim basis will retain his post as the assistant coach.

de Jongh will also work with goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma who resigned at Highlanders just before the Dutchman started his tenure.

Comments

comments