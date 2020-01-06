Knowledge Musona’s return to South Africa is not realistic due to varying reasons.

The Zimbabwean has been linked with an exit at Belgian giants Anderlecht following a frustrating spell since his arrival in July 2018 from KV Oostende for a reported fee believed to be around €7 million. He spent part of last season out on loan with Sporting Lokeren and is still to make a first-team appearance in this campaign.

At first, Anderlecht were looking to loan him, but it seems they are now prepared to accept an offer as they want to balance their books.

Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truidense V.V. who had an interest in signing Musona in the pre-season has been touted as the player’s possible destination in this January transfer window.

But in the past days, Mamelodi Sundowns emerged as strong contenders, and their coach, Pitso Mosimane, even admitted he would love to have the forward in his team.

This is not the first time he has been linked with a return to South Africa as his former side Kaizer Chiefs also wanted him in the past.

However, if certain circumstances are considered and Sundowns don’t stretch themselves to the limit, the dream of seeing Musona returning to the ABSA Premiership will never come into reality anytime soon.

Issues regarding his price tag, the interest from other Belgian clubs and his Belgian visa will affect Sundowns’ pursuit for the Warriors skipper’s signature.

There are no doubts about Masandawana’s financial capacity, but bringing the Zimbabwean on board will require a huge fortune.

Anderlecht made it clear that they want to recoup their investment in the player and that’s why they wanted to loan him in the first place.

They believed his value could rise if he gets game time and would sell him at an amount near what they paid KV Oostende.

But after Sint-Truidense V.V. recently reignited their interest, a swap deal also involving team-mate Pieter Gerkens for Ivorian forward Yohan Boli is now seen as viable.

A couple of Belgian clubs have also expressed interest in the 29-year old, a development which has expanded his possibilities of staying in Europe.

Musona will be eligible to apply for Belgian citizenship if he spends this year in the country. This will help him if he decides to remain there after the end of his career.

