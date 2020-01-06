Some new players reportedly trained with FC Platinum on Saturday as the club resumed the preparations for the CAF Champions League encounter against Al Ahly next week.

According to the Chronicle, Manica Diamonds attacking midfielder Stanley Ngala, ZPC Kariba’s Jimmy Gwara and Hwange left-back Nomore Chinyerere were part of the group that took part in the training session.

The publication also states that Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up and Triangle United skipper Ralph Kawondera is expected to join the Platinum Boys this week.

When asked about the new players, the club’s media and communications officer Chido Chizondo could not confirm whether the trio has joined the side.

“At the moment we have no official comment regarding incoming players until after our match against Al Ahly. Our focus now is the match and nothing else, so I can’t confirm anything that you are asking about now,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe champions have so far released six players namely Wallace Magalane, Devon Chafa, Charles Sibanda, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Albert Eonde and Mkhokheli Dube.

Comments

comments