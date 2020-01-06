Warriors and Le Havre striker Tinotenda Kadewere has been linked with several clubs from Europe’s top leagues including the English Premier Soccer League, La Liga and French Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old has been in top form, scoring 17 goals in 19 games this season, including five in his last five appearances in the French Ligue 2.

Southampton and Bournemouth recently joined the race to sign the player who has also been linked with Crystal Palace. Other teams reportedly keeping tabs on the player include French top-flight sides AS Saint-Étienne, Stade Rennais, Lyon and Marseille, La Liga club Real Valladolid and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

But the Zimbabwe international is said to be keen to test himself in the English Premier League and is waiting to see if an offer comes in this month.

According to Transfermarkt website, Kadewere has an estimated value of €2 million.

But if one of the interested clubs win the race to his signature, it’s expected to pay an amount way more than that.

UK newspaper Daily Mirror reports that Le Havre are valuing him at £10 million (€11.8 million), five times the amount they bought him from Swedish side Djurgarden in 2018.

Kadewere has a contract with the French side until 2022.

