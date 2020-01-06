The first match day of the decade in the ABSA Premiership was this past weekend and Zimbabwean players based in the Rainbow Nation took part for their respective sides; here is how they fared.

Knox Mutizwa, Devine Lunga and Danny Phiri were in the Golden Arrows team which lost 1-2 in dramatic fashion to Maritzburg United. Mutizwa had two decent chances to score when his side was still leading but could not.

For the Team of Choice, Gabriel Nyoni was an unused substitute while Clive Augusto was not in the match day squad.

Charlton Mashumba scored for Polokwane City in their 2-0 win over Chippa United. This was Rise and Shine’s first win in 10 games while it was the first defeat for the Norman Mapeza-coached Chilli Boys in five outings.

For City, George Chigova was between the sticks while for Chippa, Kelvin Moyo was in defence and played the entire game.

Kuda Mahachi set up Thamsanqa Gabuza for SuperSport United’s second goal in their impressive 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs. Evans Rusike and Onismor Bhasera took part for Matsatsantsa while for Amakhosi, Willard Katsande was on the bench with Khama Billiat missing from the match day squad through injury.

Elvis Chipezeze was in goal for Baroka, who are now bottom of the table, in their 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City.

Talent Chawapiwa was in AmaZulu starting eleven and caused some problems for the Mamelodi Sundowns defence, even though his side were victims of a 3-0 mauling by the defending champions.

Tendai Ndoro was an unused substitute in his Highlands Park’s 2-1 defeat of Black Leopards.

