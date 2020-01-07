Scottish giants Celtic have reportedly joined the race to sign sought-after Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The 24-year-old former Prince Edward pupil has been impressive for his French Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre this campaign, scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances for the seveth-placed side, who have put a £10 million price tag for him.

English Premier League sides Southampton and Bournamouth are reportedly interested in capturing the Warriors striker, the same goes for Lyon and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Celtic, according to recent reports, are also eyeing Kadewere.

Scottish publication the Scottish Sun, ran a story in which they pointed out Celtic’s interest in the former Harare City man.

Celtic 'monitoring Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere'https://t.co/VHghZcEDQD pic.twitter.com/F7TDaZdbQy — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) January 6, 2020

