Aston Villa complete Drinkwater loan deal Soccer24 on 7 Jan, 2020 English Premier League side Aston Villa have signed former England international Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea. The former Leicester City man joins the Birmingham-based side untill the end of the current season. More to follow…