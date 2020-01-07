European football governing body UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admited that prior to visiting Zimbabwe, he was adviced not to do so.

Ceferin is currently on a 10-day visit to the country with his family and while paying a courtsey visit to Foreign Affairs minister Subusiso Moyo yesteday, the UEFA boss made a frank admission of the negative publicity he got before he came.

“First of all, we loved our visit to Zimbabwe. Many people said to me ‘why are you going there?’ ‘There is nothing, even water is missing now,” he said according to The Herald.

“I must say, I have seen friendly people. I have seen wide good infrastructure, the hotels (though) they could of course use some improvement and everyone is crazy about football. (There) is also fantastic environment, fantastic flora and fauna and when we return we will promote your country.” added Ceferin.

