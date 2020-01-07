Sadio Mane has won the 2019 African Player of the Year for the first time at the CAF Awards held on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Senegalese forward beat the competition of his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez to win the gong.

Other winners on the night include former Esperance winger Youcef Belaïli who won the Interclubs Player of the Year award while Achraf Hakimi took home the Youth Player of the Year gong.

Mahrez’s freekick against Nigeria in the 2019 Total AFCON semi-finals won the Best Goal award.

3⃣ things that make a goal special Difficulty

Execution

Importance#RiyadMahrez‘s free kick strike in the #TotalAFCON semi-finals was otherworldly 😍#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/euLrXHx0FY — #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020

South Africa’s women national team coach Desiree Ellis is the only Southern African to win at the awards after she was named Women’s Coach of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners at the CAF Awards 2019:

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Best FA Award

Egypt

Goal of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (vs Nigeria at AFCON 2019)

African Club President of the Year award

Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)

Special Award

Kodjovi Obilale, a former Togo goalkeeper who was injured in a terrorist attack on the team’s bus in 2010.

Africa Best XI: Andre Onana, Achraf Hakimi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Joel Matip, Serge Aurier, Riyad Mahrez, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Hakim Ziyech, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

