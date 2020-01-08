Former South Africa international Siyabonga Nomvethe has come out of retirement to join National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC.

The 42-year old signed a short-term deal which will expire at the end of this season.

Nomvethe had retired at the start of the 2018/2019 season when his contract with AmaZulu expired.

He joins Uthongathi as the club pursues a premiership promotion. It’s currently placed second on the NFD standings with 31 points from 16 league games, a point behind leaders Ajax Cape Town.

