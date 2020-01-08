There has been confusion over Tenax’s Castle Lager Premiership franchise after media reports claimed that they have sold it to TelOne.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services-owned club won the Eastern Region Division One championship but, according to the claims, they have been forced to sell it due to lack of resources.

The other reported reason for the sale of the franchise is that ZPCS already have another team – Whawha – in the top-flight.

But the club’s chairman Stefani Masina has dismissed that his side has sold its concession to TelOne.

Diamond FM sportscaster, Tafadzwa “Mr Tich” Tichawangana, confirmed the new developments.

Tenax CS FC chairman Stefani Masina has dismissed media reports claiming that the ZPCS side has sold its @CastleLagerPSL franchise to relegated TelOne FC. The club conducted interviews for it's head coach yesterday with Joseph Takaringofa the favourite to land the gig. pic.twitter.com/SKFMKiVILd — Mr Tich (@Mr_Tich) January 8, 2020

