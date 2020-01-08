Highlanders have appointed Mark Harrison as their new coach.

The Briton is replacing Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh who didn’t renew his contract.

Harrison last worked in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Harare City until the mid of 2019 season.

He singed a two-year contract with the club.

“Mark Harrison is the new Highlanders technical manager as both parties have agreed on a two year deal that will see the gaffer’s contract run up to the 31st of December 2021,” reads a statement on Highlanders’ official website.

