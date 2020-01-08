Dynamos striker Evans Katema is on the verge of completing a move to Zambia, according to information confirmed by the club.

The forward is set to undergo for medicals at top-flight side Zanaco before signing a contract.

According to a post on the club’s Dembare TV page, spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the news.

“I can confirm that Evans Katema has been invited for medicals by Zanaco FC in Zambia. As soon as he passes those medicals, he will immediately sign for that team,” said Farawo.

Katema joined the Glamour Boys from Mushowani Stars in the July transfer window during the 2019 season.

