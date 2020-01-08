The Zimbabwe Football Association Technical and Development Committee, Bryton Malandule says the appointment of a new Warriors coach will be influenced by the football body’s financial ability.

The national team has not had a substantive mentor since the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa in August this year. Joey Antipas took over the reins on an interim basis in a contract which lasted until the end of 2019.

“Our appointment will be influenced by the association’s financial ability because it won’t make any sense for us to appoint someone that we will not be able to pay,” Malandule told the Chronicle.

“It’s something we will avoid at all costs, especially when it comes to foreigners because Fifa doesn’t take kindly to ill-treatment of foreigners and we have a nasty experience as a country regarding that,” said Malandule.

Only one local coach Joey Antipas applied for the job while twelve foreign gaffers including Spaniard Manuel “Manolo” Márquez Roca, Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, Dutchman Erol Akbay and German gaffer Hans Michael Weiss are said to have also forwarded their CVs.

