Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the club will not bid for Manchester City star Leroy Sane in this January transfer window.

The 23-year-old winger is out of action with a long term injury after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament during the FA Community Shield against Liverpool in August.

He was heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga before the injury.

When asked about the player’s possible transfer, Salihamidzic said they have no interest in pursuing him this month due to his condition.

“No, it is not an issue in winter,” he told reporters on Thursday. “We need players to help us now.”

Sane’s contract with City is set to expire in 2021.

