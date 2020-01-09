Knowledge Musona is training with Belgian top-flight side KAS Eupen as he searches for a new club.

The forward has struggled for game time at Anderlecht and is looking to find a new home in this January transfer window.

Eupen confirmed the news on their official website on Thursday.

The Warriors skeeper flew to Qatar yesterday to link-up with the rest of the team.

“Zimbabwean international Knowledge Musona has just joined the KAS Eupen internship at the Aspire Academy,” the club said in a statement.

“The 29-year-old attacking midfielder from RSC Anderlecht arrived in Doha on Wednesday evening and will be tested at KAS Eupen.”

KAS Eupen who are 13th in the Belgian Pro League are currently in the Middle East for mid-season break. They will play Ajax in a friendly match this afternoon and Musona is expected to feature in that game.

