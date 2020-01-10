Dominic Chungwa has become the latest Zimbabwean player to join a Zambian top-flight club.

The striker completed a transfer to Lumwana Radiants from CAPS United on Friday.

He follows his former team-mate and the recently crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo to move to Zambia.

Ngodzo moved to BuildCon which was once home to Zimbabwean players Nqobizitha Masuku, Partson Jaure and goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva.

Meanwhile, Chungwa’s departure ends a one-year-long second spell at CAPS United after he returned from an unsuccessful stay in South Africa in 2019.

