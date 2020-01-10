FC Platinum’s new signing Ralph Kawondera will not be available for the club’s CAF Champions League games as he is cup-tied after playing for Triangle United in the Confederation Cup before.

The Platinum Boys return to action on Saturday when they host Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Barboufields Stadium in Group B.

According to CAF rules, players are not permitted to feature for different teams in the two inter-club competitions – Champions League and Confederation Cup – in the same season.

FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe has confirmed to NewsDay that Kawondera will not be available for Saturday’s game.

However, the other new arrivals Stanley Ngala and Last Jesi, who joined from Manica Diamonds and Nomore Chinyerere (formerly Hwange) are all eligible for the match.

“(Ralph) Kawondera is around and training with the others, but is cup-tied for the Caf Champions League at this stage. Ngala, Jesi and Chinyerere are available for the match,” Sweswe said.

FC Platinum, meanwhile, are still to get a point in the pool after losing in their first three games.

