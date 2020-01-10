Willard Katsande says he is willing to stay at Kaizer Chiefs for three more years after returning to top form in this season.

The midfielder who turns 34 years this month appeared his days at Amakhosi were numbered following a dip in form since the arrival coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

Katsande’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and there has been a talk that the club wants to retain his services by giving him a new two-year deal.

“Competition makes you a better player and I am willing to stay here for the next three years because I need to leave a rich legacy,” the player told Herald.

The Zimbabwean who is the vice-captain has been at Chiefs since 2011 when he joined from Ajax Cape Town. He has made over 250 appearances and is one of the longest-serving players in the squad alongside goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

