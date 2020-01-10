Young Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapeza has left Vélez CF to join Zamora CF.

The transfer was confirmed by Velez who announced the departure of the 21-year old Aces Academy graduate on Friday morning.

A statement posted on the club’s website reads: “This press release informs that player Martin Mapisa ceases to belong to the first team of Vélez Club de Fútbol after signing a professional contract with the Zamora Club de Fútbol.

“From Vélez C.F. We thank you for your services provided, in addition to wishing you luck and success in your new stage, as well as throughout your personal and professional future.”

Zamora plays in the Spanish fourth division same as Velez. The club is currently on top of the table, and if they maintain their momentum, they will gain the promotion to Segunda Division B.

Comments

comments