Stanley Ngala scored on his FC Platinum debut in the 1-1 draw against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Saturday.

The game was a Champions League Group B fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ngala arrived at Zvishavane-based side last week after leaving Manica Diamonds at the end of 2019.

The forward netted in the 20th minute after the hosts had struggled to make meaningful raids in the opening part of the game. Last Jesi, another new signing, also caused some trouble upfront.

Al Ahly, on the other end, managed to hold the possession in the middle of the park but had to wait until the half hour mark to make their first effort on target.

The teams went to the break with the Platinum Boys in the lead.

However, some poor defending in the second period saw the hosts failing to control their first half momentum.

They survived an early scare but it was not going to be long when Marwan Mohsen restored parity in the 55th minute.

The game ended in a draw as FC Platinum picked their first point in Group B.

Comments

comments