FC Platinum host Al Ahly in a do-or-die Group B fixture at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.

The Zimbabwe champions are yet to win in the pool, having lost all their opening three games – a 2-1 defeat against Al Hilal, a 3-0 home loss to Etoile du Sahel and 0-2 losers to the Egyptians in the first leg.

The Platinum Boys need nothing less of a victory to keep the hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time alive.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, coach Lizwe Sweswe said: “It’s about how big the game is especially playing such a big team in Africa but what is important for the boys is their confidence after the first game in Egypt.

“We expect to play well and try to turn the tables especially after we saw how they are playing.”

Sweswe is likely to use a largely unchanged team with new signings Nomore Chinyerere, Last Jasi and Stanley Ngala all expected to make their club debuts this afternoon.

Ralph Kawondera, however, is ineligible to feature as he is cup-tied after featuring for Triangle in the Confederation Cup.

According to CAF rules, players are not permitted to feature for different teams in the two inter-club competitions – Champions League and Confederation Cup – in the same season.

