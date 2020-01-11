Maritzburg United winger Gabriel Nyoni produced a fine display and was duly named man-of-the-match as his side played out a goal less draw with Chippa United on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old former Highlanders and CAPS United speedy winger caused a lot of problems for the Chilli Boys defense and came agonizingly close to breaking the dreadlock in the second half when his well-directed header hit the post.

Playing on the right side of attack for the Erik Tinkler-coached side, Nyoni made some exceptional runs down the flank and also at times combined well with fellow Zimbabwean Clive Augusto and the dangerous Judas Mosiamedi.

Zimbabwe international Kelvin Moyo also took part for the Norman Mapeza-coached Chippa United.

