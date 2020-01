Zambian top-flight club Lumwana Radiants have unveiled Dominic Chungwa and Kelvin Bingala as their new signings.

Chungwa and Bingala join the side on two-year contracts from CAPS United and Herentals respectively.

The pair become the latest Zimbabwean players to cross north of Zambezi after the recently crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo joined BuildCon last week.

