Tinotenda Kadewere’s representative Jihed Taniche has dismissed the links between his client and British agent Willie McKay.

McKay was reported in the media last week as the one negotiating a transfer of the 24-year old Zimbabwean striker following some interest from EPL sides Southampton and Bournemouth.

Speaking on BeIN Sports and cited by Get French Football News, Taniche said Le Havre have not provided the Briton with any mandate.

He said: “I have seen Kadewere’s name associated with English agents and others in recent days in the English press, that is absolutely false.”

“It is always the same story: a number of intermediaries try to insert themselves into the situation. I am the only representative of the player, the only individual who has the right to talk for him.

“No mandate has been given to anyone, not by me, nor by Le Havre.”

Taniche also commented on the possible transfer moves for Kadewere.

He added: “All the scenarios are possible. Tino could very well be transferred and then loaned back to Le Havre to continue until the end of the season.

“We are working in close collaboration with Le Havre to find a solution that will enable to club to achieve its goals. We are talking with some clubs abroad and in Ligue 1.”

