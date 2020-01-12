Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande captained run-away log leaders Kaizer Chiefs in their 3-0 win over struggling Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Goals by Leonardo Castro, Erick Mathoho and Samir Nurkovic propelled Amakhosi to a victory which sees them open a nine point gap at the summit of the ABSA Premiership.

Katsande marshaled Chiefs’ midfield well, proving cover for the defense on numerous occasions. In fact, so impactful has been the former Warriors skipper that the only two games Kaizer Chiefs lost in the current season, he did not play in both.

