Jose Mourinho has expressed his disappointment after Tottenham lost at home 1-0 to Liverpool on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the match in the first half to extend the Reds’ remarkable unbeaten league run to 38 games.

The tie had its controversial moments especially in the build-up to the goal. The ball appeared to have touched Sadio Mane’s shin on its way out but the throw-in was given to Liverpool.

The visitors scored from that throw-in, something that irritated Mourinho.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, the Portuguese said: “Yesterday (on Friday) we spent half an hour defending throw-ins and we lost the game on the throw-in.

“I think the refs did a very good job, but the assistant on the opposite side didn’t see that Mane touched the ball [in the build-up to the goal].”

The gaffer also revealed his frustration with Andy Robertson’s crude challenge on Japhet Tanganga going unpunished.

“I told you they would win the league when they beat Manchester City three or four months ago. They were lucky – they could have conceded a goal and got a red card for Robertson’s challenge.”

