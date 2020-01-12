Knowledge Musona made a cleaver assist in his second appearance for KAS Eupen.

The Zimbabwean is undergoing trials at the Belgian top-flight club and featured in gthe two club friendles against Ajax on Thursday and PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

He started against PSV and assisted the opening opening goal which was scored by Danijel Milicevic in the 24th minute.

Here is how he set up Milicevic with a clever back heel on the edge of the box.

Comments

comments