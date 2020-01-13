Xavi Hernandez has turned down FC Barcelona’s offer to become first team head coach, according to AFP.

The Spanish giants had identified their former captain to take over from Ernesto Valverde.

The club’s sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar held talks with Xavi on Friday and Saturday.

The 39-year-old, who is currently in charge of Qatari team Al-Sadd, is reported to have told the delegation that the time was not right for him to take the position.

Barcelona are now considering their options, which include handing the job on a part-time basis to the B-team coach, Francisco Javier García Pimienta, with a view to Xavi taking over in the summer.

in the meantime, Valverde remains in charge.

