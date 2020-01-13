Sought-after Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere is now a subject of a bidding war following recent reports that English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Newcastle have joined the race to sign the in-form striker.

The 24-year-old Warriors striker, whose impressive form for French Ligue 2 side Le Havre has culminated interest from a host of clubs across Europe, has also seen his price tag rise from £10 million to £15 million as teams scramble for his signature in the January transfer window.

Football Insider exclusively revealed yesterday that Aston Villa, home to another Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba, and the Steve Bruce-coached Newcastle, are keen on signing the former Harare City man.

Aston Villa have lost record signing Wesley Moraes to injury for the rest of the season and are more than likely to sign a replacement as their fight for top-flight football status continues.

Villa and Newcastle’s interest in the striker was also reported on BBC Sport‘s daily football transfer gossip yesterday.

