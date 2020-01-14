Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote has renewed his interest in buying EPL side Arsenal.

The 62-year old who is Africa’s richest man is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, Dangote Group which deals with products like cement, sugar, salt, flour and steel, among others.

He has a net worth of $11 Billion and wants to buy out underfire Stan Kroenke’s stake in the north London club.

The Nigerian wanted to buy shares in the London-based club a few years but failed to secure a deal.

“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

