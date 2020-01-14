ZIFA President Felton Kamambo has been appointed in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee.

The Afcon organising committee oversees the selection of hosts and administration of the continental football showpiece.

The association confirmed the news on Tuesday: “Congratulations to the ZIFA president Felton Kamambo for being appointed to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee”

The appointment is Kamambo’s first international post since assuming the ZIFA top post at the end of 2018.

Former boss Philip Chiyangwa was the organisation’s first vice president in the previous executive.

