Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo has showered with praised three of the national team players for what he described as a “ready to die for the nation” spirit.

The Harare businessman singled out defender Tendayi Darikwa, Khama Billiat and and skipper Knowledge Musona for their applaudable attitude towards the country’s flagship football team.

“Just before Christmas I personally wrote letters to each and every one of the players that donned the Warriors shirt in 2019, wishing them Happy Holidays and the best of what 2020 has to offer. The response from the lads was heart-warming,”‘revealed Kamambo according to The Herald.

“However, the one from Tendayi Darikwa was reassuring, it’s a message that gave me hope as the New Year begins to slowly unfold — second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour… The Nottingham Forest defender, who was injured at the time, sent a Whatsapp message to Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare reaffirming his commitment to the national cause. “Merry Christmas to you manager. Tell the president thank you for the letter and I will be back in 2020 to lead the nation once fit”, reads the message.

“Now when you lead an FA that has players who are ready to die for the nation like Darikwa, players who put their body on the line like Khama Billiat and players who wear the national shirt with pride like captain Knowledge Musona you feel like you owe the nation a piece of your skin,” added Kamambo.

