Prince Dube has explained why he changed his usual jersey number 13 to 73 during the 2019 season.

The Highlanders striker says the number 73 pays tribute to his mother who was born in 1973.

He explained: “Whatever I achieved in season 2019, it was for you Mama that’s why I opted for jersey no 73 instead of 13.

“73 is the year my Mom was born. All I wanted to do was to say Thank you.

“You have been with me since Daddy passed away long ago, you have been a mother and father to me. Love you, Mom.”

Whatever i achieved in season 2019 it was for you Mama🙏❤️that’s why I opted for jersey no73 instead of 13😁73 is the year my Mom was Born.All I wanted to do was to say Thank u🙏u hvbeen wth me since day.Since Daddy passed away lng ago u have been Mother,Father to me. Lov u Mom❤️ pic.twitter.com/OIckerELCj — Prince Dube (@princemgadafi) January 14, 2020

Dube ended the campaign on high, having struggled at the start of the season. His performances earned him a Soccer Star of the Year – 2nd Runner-up award.

The 29-year has since been linked with a move to China after undergoing trials at an unnamed lower division club.

Comments

comments