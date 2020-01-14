Triangle United have confirmed the signing of three players.

The Sugar Boys have captured veteran striker Ralph Matema who finished the 2019 season with nine goals. The forward comes on board after leaving Yadah FC.

Another attacking player Shephard Gadzikwa joins the Lowveld side from Hwange as well as defender James Mukombwe from Black Rhinos.

Triangle United are strengthening their squad after some key players are reportedly on their way out.

Midfielder and the first runner up to the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year, Ralph Kawondera has already joined FC Platinum.

