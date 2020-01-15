FC Platinum have announced the signing of another player from Triangle United.

The reigning Zimbabwe Champions have captured the signature of defender Donald Dzvinyai. The signing comes just a week after former United captain and second runner-up to the Soccer Star of the Year winner Ralph Kawondera joined the side.

Dzvinyai just like Kawondera, however, will not be able to participate in FC Platinum’s CAF Champions League games as he is cup-tied after featuring for Triangle in the Confederation Cup.

According to CAF rules, players are not permitted to feature for different teams in the two inter-club competitions – Champions League and Confederation Cup – in the same season.

The club also announced the arrival of Denzel Khumalo from Highlanders and ZPC Kariba’s Godswill Gwara.

Meanwhile, other players that have joined the Zvishavane side this January include Stanely Ngala and Last Jesi – both from Manica Diamonds – and Nomore Chinyerere from Hwange.

Comments

comments