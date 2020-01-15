The national women’s teams – the Under 20 and 17s’ World Cup Qualifiers will be free to enter in a desperate move by Zifa to attract more support for the girls.

The U17 side will host Botswana in the second leg of the preliminary round at Barbourfields Stadium on 26 January.

This will be the first time Emagumeni will host an international game this year.

The U20s will also face their World Cup Qualifiers opponents Malawi at the same venue in the following week.

A statement by Zifa says: “The Zimbabwe Football Association advises all stakeholders that that entrance to Barbourfields stadium for the Under-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and Botswana on 26 January is FREE.

“The same applies for the return tie for the U-20 against Malawi on 1 February at the same venue. We need your support.”

