Highlanders have dismissed reports suggesting that they want to sign old horses Kuda Musharu and Martin Vengesayi.

The claims were made this week, saying the attacking pair was on Bosso’s new coach Mark Harrison’s wish list.

Vengesayi and Musharu once worked with Harrison at Harare City until mid-2019 when the British gaffer left the club.

“There are things we can’t control as a club and transfer rumours are some of those things,” Highlanders’ communications officer Ronald Moyo told the Chronicle.

“The world over, during pre-season you will always hear similar rumours where certain players are linked with certain clubs, at times without the knowledge of both parties.

“We have seen even at a global level where player agents associate their players with big clubs to supposedly raise stakes for their clients, and Zimbabwe is no exception. As a club we have a clear picture of what we want and the said players are out of that picture.”

Meanwhile, Harrison is expected in Bulawayo in time for Bosso’s pre-season preparations that get underway tomorrow.

