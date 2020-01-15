Table-topping Kaizer Chiefs have been so impressive in this ABSA Premiership campaign such that they have lost only two games so far.

One fact which clearly needs go be sifted however is that in those two loses, Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande did not feature in either.

Put simply, Kaizer Chiefs have not lost a league game in which “King Salt”, as he is known to the loyal Amakhosi faithful, played.

That is just how vital Katsande is to the Enrst Middendorp-coached title chasers, but with the former Warriors skipper celebrating his 34th birthday today, what does he have left in his locker?

Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mabedi insists Katsande still has a lot to offer at Chiefs despite being an ageing player.

“People must consider the contribution that he does. I mean to me he’s the type of player that’s got some years left, he’s just born energetic. So my opinion of Katsande is it’s not right to write him off, he’s evergreen. That’s what I can say about Kitoko (Katsande)”, Mabedi opened up to South African publication Kick Off.

“We just need to manage their training methodology. The way we manage them is very important because you can’t expect Katsande to train the same way that you train an under-20 player. So the volume must be different.

“He still has some legs to go. For me, why do you need to let somebody go that is doing well? I mean if something is not broken in your house, why do you need to change it and try to get rid of it and try to get something else?” he added.

