UEFA has announced its 2019 Team of the Year with Sadio Mane the only African player in the selection.

The Liverpool forward who was recently named the CAF African Player of the Year is in the Best XI along with team-mates Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Other players featuring in the team include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kevin De Bruyne complete the 2019 UEFA Team of the Year.

