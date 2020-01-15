Rosemary Mugadza has named her final squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Malawi this weekend.

The Under 20 side will travel to Malawi tomorrow with the match set for Saturday 18 June at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Only four players of the named players were not part of the squad that won bronze at the inaugural COSAFA tournament in 2019.

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga, Melisa Chinwadzimba.

Defenders: Pationa Nyamugure, Precious Baison, Sharon Teterai, Moreblessing Bwende, Annie Ndura, Rudo Magwaza.

Midfielders: Faith Chezhara, Valeria Packry, Rennie Mudimu, Beata Chako, Tinotenda Sakara, Shyline Dambamuromo.

Strikers: Dinah Rose Banda, Talent Bizeki, Natalie Murove, Nothando Mthunzi.

